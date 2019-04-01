Former first lady of troubled Ubi Franklin-owned label Made Men Music Group, Emma Nyra is back with a brand new single titled, ‘Humble,’ and it features ‘Legbegbe’ crooner, Mr Real.

On this one, the Queen of Nyra Nation switches up her style with quick pace and major word-play. This up-tempo jam was produced by Hit maker, Krizbeatz and it is sure to bang up your speakers.

Word on the street is that you should anticipate a new project from Emma Nyra. But for now, listen to Emma Nyra stitch together some major lines on this one.