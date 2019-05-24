Date: May 23, 2019

Song Title: Next To You II

Artist: Becky G featuring Davido, Digital Farm Animals and Rvssian

Genre: Moombahton, dancehall, afrobeats, EDM

Producer: Rvssian

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: In April, American singer, Becky G and Digital Farm Animals released her new single titled, ‘Next To You’ and it featured producer, Rvssian. However, the singer surprised her fans with a follow-up to that song titled, ‘Next To You II’ which features Nigerian superstar, Davido and Rvssian.

In a message, the Becky G wrote that, “I’ve been a massive fan of the afro-beat vibe for a minute now, so when I heard that Davido was bringing his flow to the record, I was stoked.”

Digital Farm Animals also added, “If I could’ve chosen anyone to join this track, it was Davido. One day we will party together in Atlanta,” Digital Farm Animals said in a press statement. Becky G added”

You can listen to the song here;