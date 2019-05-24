Date: May 23, 2019
Song Title: Achie
Artist: B-Red
Genre: Afrobeats
Producer: Northboi
Album: TBA
Label: HKN
Details/Takeaway: Yesterday, Nigerian singer B-Red dropped his single featuring Nigerian artist and cousin, Davido. The song runs on the harmony heavy 2018 dance sound popularized by producers, Northboi, Kiddominant and Mystro.
The song – which is a vibe – talks about the opulence that only a woman can command. How ‘achie’ plays into it all, is of course, obscure.
You can listen to the song here;