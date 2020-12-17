Details/Takeaway: After he opened the year with DJ Neptune's smash hit, 'Nobody,' Joeboy returns with his third single of the year aboard a melodious tune. The record comes in time, aptly titled for Christmas celebration.
The song also features backing vocals from Laycon, Ckay, Blaqbonez and Jinmi Abduls who aid the emPawa artist's quest. Filled with words of affirmation of positivity, Joeboy is brazen and optimistic about his future.
Artist: Joeboy featuring Laycon, Ckay, Blaqbonez and Jinmi Abduls
Song Title: Celebration
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: December 17, 2020
Label: emPawa/Banku
Producer: P-Priime
Video Director: Dammy Twitch
You can play the video below;