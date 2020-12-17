Details/Takeaway: After he opened the year with DJ Neptune's smash hit, 'Nobody,' Joeboy returns with his third single of the year aboard a melodious tune. The record comes in time, aptly titled for Christmas celebration.

The song also features backing vocals from Laycon, Ckay, Blaqbonez and Jinmi Abduls who aid the emPawa artist's quest. Filled with words of affirmation of positivity, Joeboy is brazen and optimistic about his future.

Artist: Joeboy featuring Laycon, Ckay, Blaqbonez and Jinmi Abduls

Song Title: Celebration

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: December 17, 2020

Label: emPawa/Banku

Producer: P-Priime

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

You can play the video below;