Date: June 13, 2019

Song Title: Power Rangers

Artist: Teni

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Jaysynth Beats

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeway: After the debacle of her last single, the self-acclaimed 'Sugar Mummy of Lagos' Dr Dolor Entertainment signee, is back with this new single.

The song was mixed by Milla Mix.

You can listen to the single below;