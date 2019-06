Date: June 7, 2019

Song Title: Ego

Artist: Skales

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Chopstix

Album: TBA

Label: Baseline

Details/Takeaway: ‘Ego’ is Igbo for money, ‘Kudi’ is Hausa for same and ‘Owo’ is Yoruba for same – talk about national character.

This one is an ode to money and you can listen below;