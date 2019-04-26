Date: April 17, 2019

Song Title: Soco (PRBLM Remix)

Artist: Starboy featuring Wizkid, Starboy Terri, Ceeza Milli and Spotless

Genre: Dancehall, Trap, Moombahton and Dubstep

Producer: Sess Tha Prblm Kid (Originally produced by Northboi)

Album: NIL

Details/Takeaway: For those who don’t know, Sess Tha Prblm Kid is the ace producer behind most of Falz's hits and some of Simi’s songs.

Fresh of dropping his debut album, ﻿ released in 2018, as well as producing on Falz’s album, ﻿ and Simi’s new album, ﻿, the producer who also showcased in songbird side on Moral Instruction has dropped a remix to one of the biggest hits of 2018, ‘Soco.’

The song showcases Sess’ mastery of sounds and genres beyond afrobeats without featuring wholesale changes to the song than the production, and it is bliss.

Ratings: TBA

You can listen to the song below;