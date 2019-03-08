Ice Prince enlists Phyno and Falz on his new record, Feel Good.

Rapper Ice Prince has been working on a strong return to the scene in the past year. In 2018, he put out the C.O.LD EP and later on in the year scored a mild hit with, Yawa featuring DMW's Peruzzi.

His first offering for 2019 comes in the form of a swaggy tune he calls 'Feel Good', which features rappers Phyno and Falz.

The Willis produced record, same person behind Falz's 'Talk', lives up to its title as the trio deliver a really feel good vibe.