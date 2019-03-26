Peruzzi teams up with Zlatan on this brand new one they call 'Bayi Bayi.'

After several weeks of teasing his followers with snippets and studio moments of his upcoming single, the first since he released his debut project, ''Heartwork'' late in 2018, the DMW artist now has shared the official audio to his latest release.

Together with Zanku master, Zlatan, both who enjoyed a successful past year, they deliver this one that talks about getting the money 'now now.'

The song was produced by North Boi.