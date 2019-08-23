Artist: B-Banks featuring Olamide

Song Title: Man

Genre: Afrobeats, Mariachi

Date of release: August 22, 2019

Producer: BBanks

Video Director: TBA

Label: YBNL

Details/Takeaway: YBNL producer and mixer, BBanks returns with a follow-up to ‘Chica.’ On a song that interpolates mariachi guitar chords with lo-fi vibes, he marks another major collaboration with label boss, Olamide.

Other collaborations between Olamide and BBanks include ‘Possible’ which released in 2015 and ‘420,’ which was released in 2018.

You can listen to the song below;