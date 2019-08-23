Artist: B-Banks featuring Olamide
Song Title: Man
Genre: Afrobeats, Mariachi
Date of release: August 22, 2019
Producer: BBanks
Video Director: TBA
Label: YBNL
Details/Takeaway: YBNL producer and mixer, BBanks returns with a follow-up to ‘Chica.’ On a song that interpolates mariachi guitar chords with lo-fi vibes, he marks another major collaboration with label boss, Olamide.
Other collaborations between Olamide and BBanks include ‘Possible’ which released in 2015 and ‘420,’ which was released in 2018.
You can listen to the song below;