Danny S enlists Olamide on his latest street anthem, 'Waka Jeje.'

2018 saw the rise of a number of new street successes and one of those who enjoyed mainstream appeal is Danny S, who scored a monster hit with his football inspired song, 'Ege.'

To kick things off in 2019, Danny teams up with YBNL boss, Olamide on this bouncy tune they call 'Waka Jeje,' which means to 'Thread Mildly.'

The song in usual street music pattern is energetic, groovy and a command to hit the dancefloors with an infusion of the South African Gqom sound in its fast paced beat.