Date: April 28, 2019

Song Title: Places

Artist: Oladips featuring Mayorkun

Genre: Afrobeats/Trap

Producer: Amazing Sleek

Album: TBA

Details/Takeaway: On a song that chronicles the wishes of every singer, Oladips and DMW singer, Mayorkun dream of that song which will take them to ‘Places.'

For Oladips, the song comes hot on the heels of ‘Vain.’

The song is produced by Amazing Sleek.

You can listen to the song below;