Artist: Niniola
Song title: Boda Sodiq
Genre: Afrobeats, afro-house
Date of release: June 28, 2019
Album: TBA
Producer: Kel P
Label: TBA
Details: Apparently, Boda Sodiq is Niniola's boy's suitor who asked her to come visit him. Apprehensive, she then asks Boda Sodiq to promise not to "touch" if she visits.
On a day when the topic of rape and consent again takes centre stage as Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola makes several accusations against controversial accusation against COZA's Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, this one will matter.
You can listen to the song below;