Artist: Niniola

Song title: Boda Sodiq

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-house

Date of release: June 28, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Kel P

Label: TBA

Details: Apparently, Boda Sodiq is Niniola's boy's suitor who asked her to come visit him. Apprehensive, she then asks Boda Sodiq to promise not to "touch" if she visits.

On a day when the topic of rape and consent again takes centre stage as Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola makes several accusations against controversial accusation against COZA's Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, this one will matter.

