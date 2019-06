Date of release: June 28, 2019

Artist: Naira Marley

Song Title: Soapy

Genre: Shepeteri, Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Producer: Rexxie

Label: TBA

Details: Controversial Nigerian single is back with a new single and a dance routine with it. In Nigerian counter culture of pubescent obsession with sex, 'Soapy' means something else.

But for Naira Marley, 'Soapy' addresses a myriad of topics including his time behind bars.

You can listen to the song below;