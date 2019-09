Artist: Naira Marley

Song Title: Puta

Genre: Shepeteri, Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 11, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Rexxie

Video Director: Naya Effectz

Details/Takeaway: As his fourth single of 2019, controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley is back with another banger.

You can listen to the song HERE;