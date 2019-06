Artist: Mr. Eazi

Song title: Supernova

Genre: Pon pon

Date of release: June 28, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: E Kelly

Label: emPawa

Details/Takeaway: In a song that wrings tributes to his Ghanaian connects, Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi who recently a launced three platforms makes promises to an unknown lover.

