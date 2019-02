Mr Eazi teams up with Harmonize on his latest single, Tepete.

From the recently released ''Afro Bongo EP,'' Tanzanian singer Harmonize shares another single, 'Tepete' which features Nigerian pop star Mr Eazi.

'Tepete' is an Afrobeat laced tune with a groovy and danceable vibe.

The song was produced by Nigerian beat-maker Chopstix.