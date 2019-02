Lil Kesh has dropped his first single for the year titled, Undertaker.

Following the release of controversial single, 'Logo Benz' late last year which featured YBNL boss Olamide and attracted a lot of criticisms and backlash, especially across social media because of its suggestive lyrics, Lil Kesh is back with a new one, Undertaker.

The YAGI Records frontman this time plays the lover boy assuring his interest of his sincerity.

The song was produced by Runtinz.