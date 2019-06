Artist: Leriq featuring Teni and Skales

Song title: No Wahala

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: June 28, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Leriq

Label: TBA

Details: Leriq is the Nigerian producer known for working with Burna Boy in the early days. A few weeks ago, he teased this song on his Twitter page.

The song is afro-pop and it climaxes with a worthy hook.

