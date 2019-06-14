Date: June 13, 2019

Song Title: Comforter

Artist: Lady Donli

Genre: Afrobeats,

Producer:

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeway: This one echoes 90's Nollywood soundtracks and the early 2000's Nigerian pop music.

Two days ago, the singer took to Twitter to reveal that her album is imminent, but 'Comforter' won't make the cut.

This song sees an evolving Lady Donli take on more risque sound. The short song runs on a good guitar chords and OJB Jeezrel-esque drum arrangements.

You can listen to the song below;