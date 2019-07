Artist: Ice Prince featuring M.I Abaga, Sarkodie, Kaligragh Jones & Kwesta

Song Title: Feel Good (Remix)

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: July 7, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Willis

Label: Super Cool Cats

Details/Takeaway: A few months ago, the rapper released the original version which features Phyno and a wicked verse from Falz.

M.I's verse is so good, it's rude.

You can listen to the remix here;