Artist: Dotman

Song Title: Frenemies

Genre: Afrobeats, Afroswing

Date of release: June 19, 2019

Album: Single

Producer: Boy2shirtz Beatz

Details: This song is both a slight dig at pretentious friends who only come around when money is swell as well as a call for 'realness' to humanity.

