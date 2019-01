DMW's Sinzu has released his Zumix version to the hit anthem, Able God.

Veteran rapper, Sinzu, formerly known has Sauce Kid, who signed with Davido's DMW following his release from jail last year is out with his first offering for 2018.

Sinzu jumps on the instrumental of the viral street anthem, 'Able God' by Chinko Ekun to drop this freestyle which he tags the 'Zumix.'