Veteran Nigerian singer and founding Mo'hits Records member, Dapo Oyebanjo A.K.A D'Banj is coming back with a brand new single, 'Cover Me.'

The single features the eccentric masterclass of adlibs king, Slimcase and it will serve as follow-up to 'Issa Banger' featuring Mr. Real.

According to Tooxclusive, the single was premiered at YouTube Hangout With D’banj which held on June 16, 2019 at Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria .

The song represents the second time both artists will collaborate after Slimcase featured on 'Issa Banger' in 2018.

You can listen to the teaser below;