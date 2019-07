Artist: D'Banj

Song Title: Mo Cover Eh

Genre: Shepeteri

Date of release: July 6, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Cracker Mallo

Label: DB Records

Details/Takeaway: With the legend set to premiere a new YouTube series titled, Adventures of The Koko Master in July, he releases this new song as a follow-up to 'Shy.'

Word on the street also says D'Banj will release a new album in 2019.

You can listen to the new song here;