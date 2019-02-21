Davido has come through with the much anticipated remix to his smash hit single, 'Fall' which features American rappers Busta Rhymes and Prayah.

A couple of days ago, we brought the news of the international remix to Davido's 2017 anthem, 'Fall.'

The song which was initially slated to be released in March has however been made available online ahead of the announced date.

Fall remix features fresh rap verses from Busta Rhymes and Prayah who ride the Kiddominant produced beat effortlessly with Davido retaining his verses and the original hook.

The remix is coming after the songs' breakthrough on American radio and its rising position on the Billboard charts since it made an appearance late in 2018.