DJ Neptune shares his new single, Demo featuring Davido.

The versatile disc jockey who last year debuted his studio album, ''Greatness'' is back with new music as he kicks off the journey to his sophomore album, ''Greatness II: The Sounds of Neptune.''

His latest single is titled, 'Jowo' and it features super star act, Davido, who sings about the way he is feeling towards the one he wants.

The song is produced by DMW in-house man, Speroach Beatz, with Guitarist Fiokee on the mix.