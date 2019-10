Date: October 3, 2019

Song Title: Lower Body

Artist: Chris Brown featuring Davido

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Kiddominant

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Yet another fire collaboration between Chris Brown and Davido. As they tour together on the IndiGOAT tour, Davido has also announced that a collaboration album is in the works.

You can listen to the song on Audiomack HERE.