Date: May 21, 2019

Song Title: Mikel Jasin

Artist: Chinko Ekun featuring Crowd Kontroller

Genre: Afrobeats, shepeteri

Producer: Big Dre

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: ‘Able God’ crooner, Chinko Ekun has released this soundtrack to dance routines with a title that plays on the famed brilliance of fallen legend, Michael Jackson at dancing.

The only injustice in this song seems the discontinuance of a particular bass melody before the percussion starts when the percussion and the bass melody should have all gone together.

You can listen to the song below;