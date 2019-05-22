Date: May 21, 2019
Song Title: Mikel Jasin
Artist: Chinko Ekun featuring Crowd Kontroller
Genre: Afrobeats, shepeteri
Producer: Big Dre
Album: TBA
Label: TBA
Details/Takeaway: ‘Able God’ crooner, Chinko Ekun has released this soundtrack to dance routines with a title that plays on the famed brilliance of fallen legend, Michael Jackson at dancing.
The only injustice in this song seems the discontinuance of a particular bass melody before the percussion starts when the percussion and the bass melody should have all gone together.
You can listen to the song below;