'Love Of My Life (LOML)' by Cheque is out today on all digital platforms.

On September 2, 2021. Cheque featured the legendary Olamide on his new song 'LOML (Love Of My Life).'

Cheque gained massive popularity after releasing the hit track Zoom as part of his Razor EP project last year and followed it up with a super collaboration with Fireboy in 'History'.

On this new song, which aligns with Olamide's stylistic reband since Carpe Diem, Cheque is a wide-eyed lover in this cold world. Cheque's euphonious musicality and Olamide's verse screaming of an all-round evolved sound, Cheque takes us to the top of the ninth with this song and we are definitely picking up what he's putting down.

Olamide features on Cheque's new romance song, 'LOML.' (Penthauze/EMPIRE)

This evocative love story rendered in the beautiful trademark Cheque voice, has the 26 year old Ondo State native put up his umbrella providing this much needed shade for music lovers.

Listen to the song below;

LOML Feat. Olamide (Official Audio)

