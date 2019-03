Dave features Burna Boy on new single, Location.

UK based Nigerian rapper, David Orobosa Omoregie, better known as Dave is out with his debut album, ''Psychodrama'', a 11 track body of work that features a number of guest appearances including rapper, J Hus.

The fifth track on the album, 'Location', features Nigeria's most inform artist in Burna Boy on this breezy pop number as the duo demand for the location to where the girl at.