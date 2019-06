Artist: Asa

Song title: Good Thing

Genre: Alternative pop

Date of release: June 25, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: TBA

Details/Takeaway: As a follow-up to her comeback, 'The Beginning,' Nigerian singer, Asa is back with this new single. The song is about a breakup.

Asa sings about how her ex lost a "good thing" in her.

You can listen to the single here;