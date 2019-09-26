Earlier today, September 26, 2019, Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold announced that his currently untitled album will drop soon.

This announcement came via his Twitter account and the message, "Pay Attention to my Project. It's coming soon." Although the title and release date are yet to be announced, his fans are in frenzy at the prospects of a new album.

The album will be a follow-up to About 30 which was released in 2018. But in other news, his new single, 'Young Love,' will on Friday, September 27, 2019. The single will be a follow-up to 'Kelegbe Megbe.'

These developments continue a series of good events for Adekunle Gold who is set to have a writing credit on Davido's album.