Adekunle Gold comes through with a brand new single, titled, Before You Wake Up.

The singer who last year released his sophomore album, ''About 30'' has kicked off 2019 with a set of new offerings. Following the release of his joint single with Simi, 'Promise' earlier in the year, Adekunle Gold returns with his first official solo single for the year in 'Before You Wake Up.'

The song is a love anthem, mellow tempo, melodious and quite enjoyable as he gives assurances to his lover.

'Before You Wake Up' was produced by Sess.