D'banj and 2Baba comes through with the visuals to their joint single, Baecation.

Veteran duo D'banj and 2baba have come together to release their first collaboration for the year, titled, 'Baecation.'

The duo have been spotted on several occasions together with their wives and befittingly they jointly put out this love tune dedicated to their wives.

The video for 'Baecation' was directed by Sesan.