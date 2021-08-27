RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Lisa Viola teams up with Majeeed with the release of their new song ‘LAGOS’

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Ekeh Chiaka Joseph known as ‘Majeeed’ is a Nigerian Singer/Songwriter who pushes off his limit to make numerous kinds of music genre but specifically based on a different sound of Afrobeat, his music makes you want to stay inspired.

Lisa Viola teams up with Majeeed with the release of their new song ‘LAGOS’

He has worked as a songwriter/singer with some amazing Afrobeat artistes such as Seyi Shay, Dj Xclusive, djgmoney, Jay Pizzle and more.

Recommended articles

Angolan born, Australian raised artist ‘Lisa Viola’ has signed an international deal with Nigerian record label Dream Empire Music who spotted her singing and playing the piano on her Instagram stories. Unaware of her discography the label were impressed by what they heard, offering her a deal. Lisa has also appeared on the big screen in the following: The Great Gatsby, Helen Reddy Biopic I am Woman

Lisa Viola teams up with Majeeed with the release of their new song ‘LAGOS’
Lisa Viola teams up with Majeeed with the release of their new song ‘LAGOS’ Pulse Nigeria

‘LAGOS’ is a Highlife sound infused with Afrobeats. Intimate, laid back and elegantly garnished with thoughtful lyrics and smooth vocals. This track is based on the experience of an Australian artist (Lisa Viola) in the City of Lagos Nigeria merged with Majeeed’s vocals.

The track was produced by Duktor Sett, mixed and mastered by Chibyonthemix

Social Links:

MAJEEED Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/majeeedofficial/?hl=en Facebook :https://web.facebook.com/Majeeedofficial/photos/?ref=page_internal&_rdc=1&_rdr Twitter :https://twitter.com/MajeeedOfficial LISA VIOLA Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/lisaviola/?hl=en Facebook :https://web.facebook.com/LisaViolaOfficial Twitter :https://twitter.com/lisa_viola?lang=en Youtube :https://www.youtube.com/c/LisaViolaOfficial

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Check out photos and videos from AY Makun's star-studded 50th birthday party

Kiddwaya, DJ Cuppy to star in British reality series 'Highlife'

Lisa Viola teams up with Majeeed with the release of their new song ‘LAGOS’

Mercy Johnson Okojie and hubby Odi celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with stunning family photos

Here are 3 reasons why Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos (Deluxe)’ makes sense as a strategy [Pulse Album Review]

Burna Boy, Justin Bieber Tems, Terri, Skepta, Ella Mai and more feature on Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos Deluxe'

Nollywood veteran Victor Olaotan is dead

'Make use of condom, using your kids to beg is a sin' - Halima Abubakar

YouTube Shorts Fund offers creators a chance to earn and build their growing content businesses