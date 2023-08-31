Limoblaze partners with Spotify for Afro-Gospel community hangout

Running parallel to the traditional Gospel music is the Afro-Gospel genre, which conveys the same spiritual message while infusing distinct Afrobeats elements.

Although enjoying a resurgence, Afro-Gospel isn't a new form of gospel music. Artists like Dekunle Fuji, Midnight Crew, and Tim Godfrey added fresh musical elements that brought a mainstream feel to their music.

The sub-genre is currently enjoying of a notable ascent as it's connecting with new listeners to Gospel music.

On Saturday, August 26, Limoblaze, in collaboration with Spotify organised an Afro-Gospel Community Hangout in Lagos, Nigeria to explore the genre’s trajectory of growth and explore avenues for mutual support.

The intimate gathering brought together community members for insightful fireside chats, led by Gospel music artists and stakeholders, including Gaise Baba, Protek Illasheva, Salem King, and more, who shared advice and insights with aspiring Afro-Gospel artists.