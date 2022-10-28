RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Lil Kesh thrills on new single 'Talk & Do'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Lil Kesh returns with a new Amapiano single he calls 'Talk & Do'.

Lil Kesh - 'Talk & Do'
Lil Kesh - 'Talk & Do'

Artist: Lil Kesh

Song Title: Talk & Do

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: October 28th, 2022

Producer: Niphkeyz, Rewardbeatz

Song Art:

Lil Kesh - 'Talk & Do'
Lil Kesh - 'Talk & Do' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 24 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Lil Kesh/Ziikii Media

Details/Takeaway: Lil Kesh reminds listener he still has it with this new single that combines street vibes and Amapiano for a catchy tune.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

