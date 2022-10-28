Artist: Lil Kesh
Lil Kesh thrills on new single 'Talk & Do'
Street-pop sensation Lil Kesh returns with a new Amapiano single he calls 'Talk & Do'.
Read Also
Song Title: Talk & Do
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producer: Niphkeyz, Rewardbeatz
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 24 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Lil Kesh/Ziikii Media
Details/Takeaway: Lil Kesh reminds listener he still has it with this new single that combines street vibes and Amapiano for a catchy tune.
