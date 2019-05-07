After a slightly dry 2017, the singer formerly signed to Olamide’s YBNL, Lil Kesh had a strong run in the second half of 2018. He featured on the mega-hit hustlers’ anthem, ‘Able God’ and delivered an impressive nigh vulgar verse on Zlatan’s ‘Jogor.’

On a more controversial level, he crafted the infamous ‘Logo Benz’ that unfortunately draws inferences between wealth obtained through fetish means, internet fraud and the ‘pant stealing’ pandemic of final quarter 2018.

Now, he has teased the an unreleased collaboration with Mayorkun titled, ‘Nkan Be’ and it feels like it could seriously pop. In fact, his fellow artists such as Mr. Eazi and Zlatan have urged him to drop the song.

‘Nkan Be’ is a pon pon post-break up song.

You can listen to the song below;