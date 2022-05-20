RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Lil Kesh recruits Joeboy for new tantalizing single, 'Vanilla Bottega'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street pop star Lil Kesh continues fine form as he joins forces with Joeboy for new single 'Vanilla Bottega'

Artist: Lil Kesh

Song Title: Vanilla Bottega

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: May 20, 2022

Producer: SB

Length: 3 minutes 07 seconds

Features: 1 - Joeboy

Label: YAGI Records / Ziiki Media

Details/Takeaway: "VANILLA BOTTEGA" is Lil Kesh's new song and it is a reminder that the street pop act still has what it takes to make bangers. For his new track, Lil Kesh employs the assistance of smooth singing Afropop star Joeboy.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

