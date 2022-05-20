Artist: Lil Kesh
Lil Kesh recruits Joeboy for new tantalizing single, 'Vanilla Bottega'
Street pop star Lil Kesh continues fine form as he joins forces with Joeboy for new single 'Vanilla Bottega'
Song Title: Vanilla Bottega
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: May 20, 2022
Producer: SB
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 07 seconds
Features: 1 - Joeboy
Label: YAGI Records / Ziiki Media
Details/Takeaway: "VANILLA BOTTEGA" is Lil Kesh's new song and it is a reminder that the street pop act still has what it takes to make bangers. For his new track, Lil Kesh employs the assistance of smooth singing Afropop star Joeboy.
