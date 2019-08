Artist: Lil Kesh featuring Mayorkun

Song Title: Nkan Be

Genre: Pon Pon

Date of release: July 30, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Rexxie

Label: YAGI

Details/Takeaway: Who knew Lil Kesh could sing a lo-fi afrobeats song about love. Well, he did and it’s good. A few weeks ago, he premiered the song on his IG and told his followers about how the song was recorded a while back.

If Adekunle Gold’s ‘Orente’ is appreciation, ‘Nkan Be’ is a promise.

You can listen to the song below;