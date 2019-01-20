When the track dropped in December 2018, it generated a conversation around celebrities who have failed to live up to their roles as mentors.

Olamide and Lil Kesh were made the scapegoats due to the content of their song believed to be promoting money rituals.

A new trend involving the theft of female underwear to be used as a fetish means to get wealth developed around the time the song dropped and the duo thought to sing about it but got it wrong.

“I dey pray to Jesu, ‘K’owo wo le o! If money no enter, I go do blood money o!’ I dey pray to Allah, ‘K’owo wo le o! If money no enter, I go do blood money o!’," captures part of the chorus 'Logo Benz'.

Lil Kesh confirmed to Punch News on Sunday, January 20, 2019, that their message was not clear.

"Logo Benz was inspired by things we saw on social media and in our environment. One of the trending news now is how people are stealing pants for money rituals. One of those things they buy with the money is Benz cars.

"We thought we should do a song about it and create awareness; this is what we have been doing as musicians. But I guess people got the wrong impression. When it came out, it was heavily criticized and people felt we were promoting money rituals.

"I understood why it happened because some parts of the lyrics were not too clear. If we had looked for a better way to put the story out there, people would have understood it better."

The language style is agreeably responsible for the confusion as the rappers took on a first-person form of narration over a subject that must only indicate sun-bright disapproval. Money ritual is wrong!

A month after ‘Logo Benz’ dropped, the music sphere is already bobbing to the 4th edition of Show Dem Camp’s Clone Wars mixtape “These Buhari Times” and Falz’s “Moral Instruction” 4th studio album.

Both projects bear similarity because of their focus on socio-political issues in Nigeria. Those are the type of releases fans want to be listening to - the ones that can reform a society full of chaos.