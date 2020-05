Date: May 27, 2020

Song Title: Omo Ologo

Artist: Lil 5ive

Genre: Afro-pop, R&B

Producer: D’bliss

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: WildLife

Details/Takeaway: This song is a tale of self-reflection and self-assured success. New kid on the block, Lil 5ive drops this mellow tune that finds away path between Barry Jhay and Lyta. With street savvy proverbs, he aims to pace himself through the ups and downs of life.

