Libianca's 'People' reaches NO. 4 on UK Official Singles Chart

In the latest installment of the UK singles chart week dated April 6 2023, Libianca's 'People' reached a new peak of NO. 4.

The cross-over hit moves up one spot from its NO. 5 position last week to a new peak position this week as it enters its 13th week on the chart.

Rema's 'Calm Down' slips to NO. 6 this week from its peak NO. 4 position last week while extending its stay on that chart to 31 weeks.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops 2 places to NO. 28 as it spends its 10th week on the chart.

Official Afrobeats Chart Top 20

Libianca's 'People' retains the top spot while extending its stay on the chart to 13 weeks.

Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' feat Ayra Starr & Young Jonn reaches a new peak of NO. 2. Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky drops to NO. 3 while Victony's 'Soweto' re-enter at NO. 4 courtesy of the remix with Rema and Don Toliver.

Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' stays at NO. 5 while Rema's 'Holiday' drops to NO. 6. BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' drops to NO. 7 while Ayra Starr's 'Sability' drops to NO. 8.

