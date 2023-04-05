The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Libianca's 'People' reaches NO. 4 on UK Official Singles Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Cameroonian-American singer Libianca has continued her rise on the UK Official singles chart as she reaches a new peak.

Libianca
Libianca

Recommended articles

In the latest installment of the UK singles chart week dated April 6 2023, Libianca's 'People' reached a new peak of NO. 4.

The cross-over hit moves up one spot from its NO. 5 position last week to a new peak position this week as it enters its 13th week on the chart.

Rema's 'Calm Down' slips to NO. 6 this week from its peak NO. 4 position last week while extending its stay on that chart to 31 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops 2 places to NO. 28 as it spends its 10th week on the chart.

Libianca's 'People' retains the top spot while extending its stay on the chart to 13 weeks.

Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' feat Ayra Starr & Young Jonn reaches a new peak of NO. 2. Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky drops to NO. 3 while Victony's 'Soweto' re-enter at NO. 4 courtesy of the remix with Rema and Don Toliver.

Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' stays at NO. 5 while Rema's 'Holiday' drops to NO. 6. BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' drops to NO. 7 while Ayra Starr's 'Sability' drops to NO. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asake's 'Dull' retains the NO. 9 spot while Tiwa Savage's 'Loaded' feat Asake re-enters at NO. 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

Nancy Isime speaks on being seen as a sex symbol

Nancy Isime speaks on being seen as a sex symbol

Davido to speak at Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana

Davido to speak at Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana

Libianca's 'People' reaches NO. 4 on UK Official Singles Chart

Libianca's 'People' reaches NO. 4 on UK Official Singles Chart

'I'm not a prisoner' Portable boasts as he previews new single

'I'm not a prisoner' Portable boasts as he previews new single

Amapiano is the gospel of South Africa

Amapiano is the gospel of South Africa

Zagg debuts Official TV Commercial as BB Titans ends with a bang!

Zagg debuts Official TV Commercial as BB Titans ends with a bang!

OAP Nedu thinks virgin women are bad at decision making

OAP Nedu thinks virgin women are bad at decision making

Davido says 'Timeless' was created to transport listeners to another planet

Davido says 'Timeless' was created to transport listeners to another planet

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Chinwo

Mercy Chinwo threatens Obidiz with ₦2 billion lawsuit for using her name in a song

Davido

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Morravey, Logos Olori

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Harold-Amenyah

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah ties the knot