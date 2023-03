Rema's 'Calm Down' enters its 28th week on the chart while retaining its top 10 spot with a NO. 6 appearance.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' reaches a new peak of NO. 28 as it moves up 1 place from its NO. 29 spot last week while extending its stay on the chart to 7 weeks.

Official Afrobeats Chart: Libianca's 'People' retains its hold at the top as it remains at NO. 1 for a third straight week.

Rema's 'Holiday' stays at NO. 2, Sypro's 'Who's Your Guy' leaps 4 places to NO. 3, Ayra Starr's 'Sability' and BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez drop one place to NO. 4 and NO. 5 respectively.

Asake's 'Organise' drops to N0. 6, Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' feat Popcaan stays at NO. 9, and Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Skepta and Naira Marley drops to NO. 10.