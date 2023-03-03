Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Details/Takeaway: After enjoying international success with her captivating single 'People', Libianca circles back to the pilgrimage ground of Afrobeats to connect with its primary consumers. The three vocalists meld effortlessly to create a dreamy remix across the Afrobeat tinged ballad.

The beautiful ballad sees Libianca explore how she navigates anxiety and depression through her vices. Describing the making of the song, Libianca notes: “I was going through a lot during Thanksgiving week and felt so unseen - nobody noticed what was going on. I remembered thinking, I have to stay consistent with my content on social media, so I can’t afford to sit around in my emotions right now. So I walked past my room to the studio, found a beat and recorded it.”