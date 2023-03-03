Artist: Libianca
Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix
Fast-rising singer Libianca has released the remix of her international hit single 'People' which features Omah Lay and Ayra Starr.
Song Title: People (remix)
Genre: R&B
Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023
Producers: Mage the Producer
Song Art:
Length: 3 minute 04 seconds
Features: 2 - Omah Lay, Ayra Starr
Label: 5K Records Limited
Details/Takeaway: After enjoying international success with her captivating single 'People', Libianca circles back to the pilgrimage ground of Afrobeats to connect with its primary consumers. The three vocalists meld effortlessly to create a dreamy remix across the Afrobeat tinged ballad.
The beautiful ballad sees Libianca explore how she navigates anxiety and depression through her vices. Describing the making of the song, Libianca notes: “I was going through a lot during Thanksgiving week and felt so unseen - nobody noticed what was going on. I remembered thinking, I have to stay consistent with my content on social media, so I can’t afford to sit around in my emotions right now. So I walked past my room to the studio, found a beat and recorded it.”
Growing up between Cameroon and Minnesota, Libianca blends the sounds of her childhood, to create her own Afro-Pop leaning sound that is heard across her music.
