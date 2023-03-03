ADVERTISEMENT
Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising singer Libianca has released the remix of her international hit single 'People' which features Omah Lay and Ayra Starr.

Omah Lay, Libianca, Ayra Starr
Artist: Libianca

Song Title: People (remix)

Genre: R&B

Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023

Producers: Mage the Producer

Song Art:

Libianca - 'People' remix
Length: 3 minute 04 seconds

Features: 2 - Omah Lay, Ayra Starr

Label: 5K Records Limited

Details/Takeaway: After enjoying international success with her captivating single 'People', Libianca circles back to the pilgrimage ground of Afrobeats to connect with its primary consumers. The three vocalists meld effortlessly to create a dreamy remix across the Afrobeat tinged ballad.

The beautiful ballad sees Libianca explore how she navigates anxiety and depression through her vices. Describing the making of the song, Libianca notes: “I was going through a lot during Thanksgiving week and felt so unseen - nobody noticed what was going on. I remembered thinking, I have to stay consistent with my content on social media, so I can’t afford to sit around in my emotions right now. So I walked past my room to the studio, found a beat and recorded it.”

Growing up between Cameroon and Minnesota, Libianca blends the sounds of her childhood, to create her own Afro-Pop leaning sound that is heard across her music.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

