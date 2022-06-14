RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

#LFLM Lagos Friday London Monday - The current No. 1 album on the iTunes Nigeria album chart

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Catch me on the flight to Lagos on Friday night, and brew some coffee with me on Monday morning in London. #LagosFriday #LondonMonday #LFLM The Album…

#FeatureBySeanDampte - Those were the words UK-based Nigerian artist, Sean Dampte used to describe his lifestyle. Lagos Friday London Monday #LFLM is an 11-track body of work bound to keep you spellbound from the beginning till the end.

There's little wonder why the album has stayed No 1 on the iTunes Nigeria album chart since its release.

Listeners are brought into Sean's lavish lifestyle. The sounds are eclectic, with something for everyone. Influences from his numerous trips to different parts of Nigeria, East Africa, Europe, and the UK are all brought to bare in this album.

Garnering over 50M cumulative streams, Sean Dampte is regarded as one of the pioneers of the Afrofusion sound.

His consistency and unique sound, have earned him a spot as one of the top Afrofusion artists in the diaspora.

My audience should continue to expect excellent music from me. My mantra remains to release timeless music..."Ariwo ko ni music"' ~ Sean Dampte

Stream the album here

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBySeanDampte

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

