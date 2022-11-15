Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' becomes the most streamed song in UK history

According to Lewis, he wrote the song for his Grandmother who passed and it took 6 months to write the song. The single reached number 1 in the UK and remained at the top for 7 weeks. It was also his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 debuting at number 85 and peaking at number 1.

Speaking on the accomplishment, Lewis Capaldi said:

"I’m the streaming king! In the UK! On this particular song! I feel huge, I feel massive, I feel my loins expanding as I become more and more aware of the reality of my coronation as the king of music. Thank you. A very large accolade that I will now shoulder for the rest of my life...or until Ed Sheeran releases his next album.” [UK OFFICIAL CHARTS]

'Someone You Loved' was nominated for Song of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards and it also earned the Song of the Year prize at the 2020 Brit Awards.