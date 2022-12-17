Let the fun be-gin: Gordon's partners Adekunle Gold to colour December

The premium taste of Gordon’s will colour the experience at Eko Hotel, Convention Center, Lagos. Expect to enjoy delicious assortments of the finest Gordon’s G&T serves made with new innovations; Gordon’s Pink Berry and Gordon’s Sunset Orange, with spirited performances by AG Baby and a fine selection of Afrobeats entertainers.

Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange will continue to pop colour into fun moments, occasions and spaces in key cities across Nigeria. It is widely available in bars, lounges, and stores nationwide. Both variants are best enjoyed with tonic water over a glass of ice.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

