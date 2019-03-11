Surulere breed next rated act; Sha Buoy Leo, LEOPARD releases the remix to his 2018 released hit song “SHOLA” and he enlists Nigerian international superstar “Mr Eazi”. The remix to the Mema produced single is powered by Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa initiative to empower upcoming artistes. #EmpawaAfrica

In his words: “SHOLA is a song that gives me hope and makes me want to strive for success because i have been through lots so instead of giving up then I feel like composing something inspirational that people will listen and think about not just dancing alone.”

He is definitely one of the few talents to watch out for in 2019.

Listen and enjoy the visuals to remix of his single Shola which featured Mr. Eazi.

Follow him on social media

Instagram: @officialleopard

Twitter: @Leopardybn

Audio Available On All Digital Stores

﻿https://emPawaAfrica.lnk.to/LeopardSholaRemix﻿

Watch official video on YouTube above

Cop Video On iTunes

﻿https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/shola-remix-feat-mr-eazi/1454670190﻿

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

This is a featured post